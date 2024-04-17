As Wawa turns 60, workers across NJ, PA reveal the weirdest orders they’ve ever made

Oh, happy day — everyone's favorite convenience store chain is celebrating its 60th anniversary today.

Yes, Wawa is turning 60.

Whether you're a fan of their old-school stores that looked like this...

Old Wawa in Williamstown NJ - Photo: Google Maps

Or their fancy, new stores...

Million dollar lottery winner at Wawa in Hamilton NJ - Photo: Google Maps

One thing is certain: the region loves Wawa.

You want coffee at 5 AM? You're going to Wawa. You've been out partying all night and you're hungry at 2 AM, you're going to Wawa.

Of course, one of the best things about Wawa is you can get just about any on-the-go food at any time of day.

And if you've spent more than 10 seconds at an ordering kiosk, you know you can get just about any type of combination of things on just about any type of sandwich, hoagie, or whatever at Wawa.

But consider this: with a zillion possible options and the fact that some people have some rather unique taste buds, some rather interesting delicacies are possible.

Now, we all have our favorite foods and we all like certain things made in certain ways -- who am I to judge -- but recently a Reddit thread revealed some of the more bizarre food combinations that those behind the counter at Wawa have been asked to make.

A tray of Wawa coffee (Dan Alexander, Townsquare Media NJ)

One note before we dive in -- what's with the love of mayo? Mayo makes several appearances on this list. Granted, I like mayo on a hoagie (sometimes a little extra), but I'm not about to put so much on a roll that it looks like I can spackle a wall with it.

Wawa Workers Reveal the Weirdest Orders They've Ever Made With a zillion different options available at the ordering kiosk, you're bound to get some rather unique combinations of food. Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman