An incredible video has been released that shows two quick-thinking police officers in North Jersey who rescued a man seconds before a train demolished his car.

The Piscataway Township Police Department says the scene unfolded just after midnight on Monday, May 12th.

That's when two officers, D. Hinchcliffe and J. Ward, responded to a report of a vehicle stopped on train tracks. At the scene, they quickly realized that due to the driver's impaired condition, he could not follow their instructions to get out of his vehicle.

Recognizing the imminent danger posed by an approaching train, the officers swiftly and safely removed the driver just seconds before impact.

Railroad crossing in NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman Railroad crossing in NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman loading...

Incredible Video of Train Hitting a Car in NJ

Watch as the approaching freight train hits the car seconds after cops pull the driver out:

READ MORE: Train Slams into Car in Galloway Township

What to do if You are Stuck on Railroad Tracks

What do you do if you and your vehicle get stuck at either a railroad crossing or on railroad tracks?

First, you should know that it takes a very long time for a train to stop, even one that is moving rather slowly. If your vehicle is stuck at or on a crossing, get out of the way, even if you don't see a train approaching. If a train is approaching, it can be difficult to judge how fast it is moving.

Just about every railroad crossing in the country has a blue sign mounted on a crossing signal.

What to do if your vehicle is stuck on railroad tracks - Photo: Google Maps / Canva What to do if your vehicle is stuck on railroad tracks - Photo: Google Maps / Canva loading...

That blue sign shows a phone number and a crossing identification. When you are safely away from the tracks, call the phone number on the sign and give the dispatcher either that crossing ID or where your car is stuck. Those who control train traffic will be able to alert trains on that rail line so they can stop.

The 25 Most Dangerous Roads in New Jersey Gallery Credit: Matt Ryan