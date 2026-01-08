Delaware Woman Charged in Ventnor, NJ, Hit-and-run
A Delaware woman has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run accident in Ventnor in November that injured a 92-year-old man.
It was on the evening of November 20th when police in Ventnor received multiple 9-1-1 calls for a person who had been hit by a vehicle, which fled the scene, at Ventnor and Newport Avenues.
At that intersection, cops found a 92-year-old Ventnor resident lying in the road. He sustained serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Officials say an investigation determined that a white Volvo SUV, possibly an XC40, was the striking vehicle and it had a Delaware registration.
Cops were able to determine that the driver of that Volvo was 51-year-old Leslie Myers from Weldon Park, DE. She was then charged on a warrant with assault by auto, leaving the scene of an accident-causing serious bodily injury, along with several motor vehicle summons.
This past Wednesday, Myers was taken into custody by the O’Hara Township Police Department near Pittsburgh and is currently being held in the Allegheny County Jail in Pennsylvania, awaiting extradition to New Jersey.
Ventnor City Police Chief Joseph Wootton said in a social media post, "This case was extremely impactful to my officers. They put in a lot of hours identifying the accused and bringing charges forth. I am proud of the hard work and effort they went through in bringing closure to this investigation."
The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Chris Coleman, a South Jersey native, is the brand manager for WPG Talk Radio 95.5 FM and afternoon on-air personality on WPUR Cat Country 107.3 in Atlantic City, NJ. He joined the station in February 1998 and covers news, events, and stories of interest across Southern New Jersey for Townsquare Media. Story tips can be sent to chris.coleman@townsquaremedia.com .