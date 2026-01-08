A Delaware woman has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run accident in Ventnor in November that injured a 92-year-old man.

It was on the evening of November 20th when police in Ventnor received multiple 9-1-1 calls for a person who had been hit by a vehicle, which fled the scene, at Ventnor and Newport Avenues.

At that intersection, cops found a 92-year-old Ventnor resident lying in the road. He sustained serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Ventnor and Newport Avenues - Photo: Google Maps Ventnor and Newport Avenues - Photo: Google Maps loading...

Officials say an investigation determined that a white Volvo SUV, possibly an XC40, was the striking vehicle and it had a Delaware registration.

Vehicle wanted in connection with a hit-and-run accident in Ventnor NJ - Photo: Ventnor City Police Dept Vehicle wanted in connection with a hit-and-run accident in Ventnor NJ - Photo: Ventnor City Police Dept loading...

MORE NEWS: 3 Men Sentenced in Atlantic County Drug Ring Linked to 2 Murders

Cops were able to determine that the driver of that Volvo was 51-year-old Leslie Myers from Weldon Park, DE. She was then charged on a warrant with assault by auto, leaving the scene of an accident-causing serious bodily injury, along with several motor vehicle summons.

This past Wednesday, Myers was taken into custody by the O’Hara Township Police Department near Pittsburgh and is currently being held in the Allegheny County Jail in Pennsylvania, awaiting extradition to New Jersey.

O'Hara Township PA - Photo: Google Maps / Canva O'Hara Township PA - Photo: Google Maps / Canva loading...

Ventnor City Police Chief Joseph Wootton said in a social media post, "This case was extremely impactful to my officers. They put in a lot of hours identifying the accused and bringing charges forth. I am proud of the hard work and effort they went through in bringing closure to this investigation."

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

From the Shore to the Mountains, 22 Stunning Pictures of New Jersey Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman

14 Bizarre and Unique Landmarks that Define South Jersey Chances are, you pass some of these landmarks so often that they no longer stand out as being a little bizarre, but for those not from the area, they might seem a little odd. Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman

Chris Coleman, a South Jersey native, is the brand manager for WPG Talk Radio 95.5 FM and afternoon on-air personality on WPUR Cat Country 107.3 in Atlantic City, NJ. He joined the station in February 1998 and covers news, events, and stories of interest across Southern New Jersey for Townsquare Media. Story tips can be sent to chris.coleman@townsquaremedia.com .