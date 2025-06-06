A Venezuelan man potentially faces life in prison and a $10 million fine for peddling heroin in New Jersey.

Federal authorities say 29-year-old Reinaldo Rafael Belisario Mendoza is facing one count of possession with intent to distribute heroin.

Tip Led to Alleged Drug Deal Intercept

Officials say that last month, law enforcement received information that Mendoza was engaged in drug trafficking in New Jersey.

On May 28, 2025, Mendoza met with a prospective buyer to sell two kilograms of heroin that he had stored in the trunk of his vehicle. Mendoza drove to the sale with an adult and two minor family members in the car.

He appeared in Newark federal court on May 29th and was detained.

Possible Sentence: Life in Prison, $10 Million Fine

The heroin distribution count that Mendoza is facing carries a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison, up to life behind bars, and a fine of up to $10 million.

U.S. Attorney Alina Habba thanked special agents of the Drug Enforcement Administration's New York Division for their work in this case. The government is represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jessica R. Ecker of the Criminal Division in Newark.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

