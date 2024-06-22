Unconscious driver with knives, guns facing 13 charges in Wildwood Crest, NJ: Police

A man from Haddon Township who was allegedly found unconscious behind the wheel of a vehicle in Wildwood Crest is facing a long list of charges.

Samuel Beatty of Haddon Twp., NJ, Charged

Those charges, along with numerous traffic offenses, for 24-year-old Samuel Beatty include the following:

Second-degree unlawful possession of a handgun

Second-degree possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose (handgun)

Third-degree unlawful possession of a weapon (BB gun)

Third-degree unlawful possession of a weapon (large-capacity OC spray)

4 counts of fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon (knives)

Fourth-degree possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose (imitation firearm)

Obstruction of justice

Driving while intoxicated

Refusal to submit to breath testing

Sleeping in a motor vehicle (local ordinance)

Numerous other traffic offenses

The Wildwood Crest Police Department says at 3:30 this past Sunday morning, June 16th, one of their officers was on patrol near Bayview and Preston Avenues when he observed a vehicle parked facing the wrong direction with its engine running.

Bayview and Preston Avenues in Wildwood Crest NJ Bayview and Preston Avenues in Wildwood Crest NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

When Cpl. Gianakopoulos approached the vehicle, the engine was revving and the driver, Samuel Beatty, was unconscious in the driver seat with his foot on the gas pedal. Mr. Beatty showed obvious signs of impairment but refused officers orders to exit the vehicle and perform field sobriety testing. As a result, he was placed under arrest for suspicion of DWI and Obstruction.

Police say a search of his vehicle revealed a large-capacity canister of OC (pepper) spray, a .22 caliber revolver, a .177 caliber metal BB gun, and several pocket knives.

Beatty was lodged in Cape May County Correctional Facility per state bail reform guidelines.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.