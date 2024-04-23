A Toms River man, originally arrested this past summer, is now facing additional child porn-related charges.

Edward Lynch of Toms River, NJ, Arrested

The Ocean County Prosecutor's Office says 52-year-old Edward Lynch has been charged with distribution of child pornography and possession of child pornography.

According to authorities, an investigation began after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children determined a person was downloading child porn from the internet. Detectives tracked the alleged activity to a home in Toms River.

On August 24th, a search warrant was executed at Lynch's home and multiple electronic devices were seized.

Prosecutors said in a press release,

An initial forensic examination of the devices by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office High Tech Crime Unit led to the discovery of more than 1000 items of child pornography. Further investigation revealed that Lynch was the individual responsible for downloading the child pornography in question.

On that date, Lynch was arrested and charged with possession of child pornography and then released as a consequence of New Jersey's bail reform guidelines.

In furtherance of the investigation, a full forensic examination on all seized electronic devices by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office High Tech Crime Unit revealed that Lynch knowingly distributed more than 1000 items of Child Pornography by using the internet applications of Telegram, Session, and Wickr Me.

As a result, Lynch was additionally charged this past weekend with distribution of child pornography and a second count of possession of child pornography.

Authorities say Lynch surrendered to police and is currently being held in the Ocean County Jail pending a detention hearing.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Here are the FBI's Most Wanted for Crimes Against Children Gallery Credit: Vin Ebenau