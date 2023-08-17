Socks With Sandals: Ocean City, NJ, Police Seek 2 in Theft Investigation

Ocean City beach (Chris Coleman, Townsquare Media NJ)

Authorities in one Cape May County shore town are asking for your help identifying two people.

And, no, the crime they are investigating is not wearing socks with sandals.

The Ocean City Police Department says these two are wanted as part of an ongoing burglary/theft investigation.

No other information was released.

Theft suspect - Photo: Ocean City Police Department
Anyone who can identify this dynamic duo is asked to contact police in America's greatest family resort at (609) 525-9128.

Theft suspect - Photo: Ocean City Police Department
You may remain anonymous, especially if you wear socks with sandals.

