A small food store in Middlesex County is the center of attention today after it sold a winning Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million.

Officials with the New Jersey Lottery said one ticket sold for the Tuesday night, November 21st, Megs Million drawing matched all five white balls, making that ticket holder the Garden State's newest millionaire.

The winning numbers were 17, 22, 25, 30, and 38; the Gold Mega Ball was 24 and the Megaplier Multiplier was 04.

Lucky location

The winning million-dollar ticket was sold at Caba Grocery at the corner of Patterson Street and Brighton Avenue in Perth Amboy.

Caba Grocery in Perth Amboy NJ - Photo: Google Maps Caba Grocery in Perth Amboy NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

Other big winners

There were also two tickets sold that matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball, making each ticket worth $10,000.

Those tickets were purchased at the following locations:

Morris County: Main Marqet on Main St. in Succasunna

Main Marqet on Main St. in Succasunna Ocean County: 7-Eleven on Bridge Ave. in Point Pleasant Boro

Beyond that, 29 players matched four of the five white balls drawn making each of those tickets worth anywhere from $500 to $2,500.

The Mega Millions jackpot now stands at $308 million for the next drawing on Friday night, November 24th.

Top 30 school districts in NJ spending the most per pupil These are the most expensive school districts in the state of New Jersey. Based on 2022-23 school year budget and enrollment figures, these are the districts spending the most per student. We only included districts with at least the state average enrollment of about 2,000 students. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5