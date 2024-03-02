A registered sex offender from the suburbs of Philadelphia is facing new child porn-related charges and, if convicted, could be sentenced to prison for life.

Federal authorities say on February 15th, 38-year-old Gregory J. Barger of Morrisville, Bucks County, PA, was indicted on one count of sexual exploitation of a child/production of child pornography and one count of coercion and enticement/online enticement of a minor.

On Thursday, Barger was arraigned in Trenton federal court and ordered held.

Officials say from August 2020 through April 2022, Barger, a previously convicted, registered sex offender, used an electronic messaging app to communicate with a minor in the United Kingdom, and "he induced, enticed, and coerced the minor victim to engage in sexual conduct with [him]."

In February 2022, Barger traveled to the United Kingdom and produced images and videos of Barger engaged in sexual conduct with the minor victim. Law enforcement later recovered those images and videos from Barger’s cellular phone, which was seized from Barger at the time of his arrest on April 7, 2022, in Hamilton, New Jersey.

Because of Barger’s prior conviction, the charge of production of child pornography carries a mandatory minimum penalty of 25 years in prison, potentially up to 50 years, along with a $250,000 fine.

The charge of online enticement of a minor could send Barger to prison for life.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

