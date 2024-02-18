Popular Atlantic City, NJ Restaurant To Open Second In Philadelphia

A Tennessee Avenue, Atlantic City, New Jersey restaurant is poised to open a second location at its new Suburban Station, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania restaurant this Spring, 2024.

A collaboration between Restaurateur Mark Callazzo and food & beverage expert Lee Sanchez will bring this dynamic duo and their planned opening of a Philadelphia-based Rhythm & Spirits restaurant.

They will feature their contemporary Italian-American cuisine, as is located on Tennessee Avenue in Atlantic City, to the City of Brotherly Love in early 2024.

Callazzo and Sanchez plan to “duplicate the elegantly eclectic vibe of Rhythm & Spirits Atlantic City in Philadelphia, establishing a new upscale yet approachable restaurant and bar destination.”

The expansion to the Philadelphia market is a perfect for for Callazzo and Sanchez.

Many of our customers are from Philadelphia, so we are really excited to open our second location in Center City, Sanchez said. Our Philadelphia customers who have shore homes here have been telling us how much they wish we had a second location in Philadelphia. So, we are really thrilled to open our doors this winter and bring our "A.C. Famous' Rhythm & Spirits in Center City's world-class culinary scene, said Sanchez.

The Rhythm & Spirits Philadelphia vision includes:

”The same innovative, carefully curated food and cocktail menu as the Atlantic City location and a nearly identical quirky atmosphere, with a reverse color scheme from dark to bright. The new Rhythm & Spirits will be twice the size of the space in AC at 4,500 square feet. In the rear of the restaurant will be 32 Chocolate Speakeasy, the Philadelphia version of Bar 32 Chocolate on Tennessee Avenue, offering bean-to-bar chocolate creations including desserts, cocktails, candy bars and more,” said Callazzo.

Callazzo continued, saying:

Residents and visitors of Philadelphia can look forward to enjoying award-winning cocktails, exquisite Italian-American dishes with a twist, and an oasis of trippy, tropical décor all in the heart of the city. There isn't anything like it in Philadelphia, It's traditional Italian-America food with a twist and our chocolate desserts and cocktails are handmade straight from the bean to the bar. Oh, and our brunch, with an emphasis on chocolate dishes, is out of this world. We can't wait for Philadelphia to see why we've become 'A.C. Famous' said Callazzo.

Bon appétit.

SOURCE : Lisa Johnson.

