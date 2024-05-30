Two women have been charged in connection to a brawl inside a South Jersey Wawa and police say more arrests may be made.

Mace Sprayed During NJ Wawa Brawl

The Pleasantville Police Department says their officers were called to the Wawa at New and Delilah Roads just before 2:30 Sunday afternoon for a "fight between several females inside the business."

One woman, 32-year-old Rashida Molley of Pleasantville, was arrested for allegedly deploying mace inside of the store, causing patrons and employees to evacuate and temporarily close the building.

A second woman, 22-year-old Yanirah Davis from Galloway, was arrested for outstanding warrants to include a no-bail warrant related to the shooting of an 11-year-old boy in Atlantic City. Davis was subsequently turned over to the Atlantic City Police Department.

An on-going investigation is being conducted to determine further charges for the other individuals involved in the fight at the store.

Anyone with information about those involved in this case can contact the Pleasantville Police Department at (609) 641-6100.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.