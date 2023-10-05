Pattern Of Political Retaliation By Atlantic City, NJ Mayor

There has been an undeniable pattern of political retaliation being exhibited by Atlantic City, New Jersey Mayor Marty Small.

The disturbing nature of the political retaliation is that in each case it is happening to people who are trying to expose wrongdoing by the Small Administration .

I will outline 3 incontrovertible examples.

JOHN DEVLIN - FORMER MEMBER - ATLANTIC CITY BOARD OF EDUCATION & ATLANTIC CITY MUNICIPAL UTILITIES AUTHORITY

Devlin has been removed by Marty & La’Quetta Small from two board seats that he held for many years.

Devlin was removed (by one vote) from The Atlantic City Municipal Utilities Authority. At the time of his removal, Devlin was Chairman of The Board.

Shortly after the Atlantic City Council voted to remove Devlin … then City Council President George Tibbitt publicly stated during a live WPG Talk Radio on-air interview that “We were lied to by Mayor Marty Small. We owe John Devlin a public apology,” said Tibbitt.

Tibbitt then proceeded to offer Devlin an unconditional public apology for his unjust removal.

The political retaliation against Devlin did not end here.

The next form of political retaliation against Devlin was to remove him from his duly elected position as an Atlantic City Board of Education Member.

Devlin went public with his concerns about Marty & La’Quetta Small’s relative, who has been convicted of serious misconduct against a child.

This Small relative lived in the same home as Marty & LaQuetta Small and had been employed within the Atlantic City Board of Education.

Devlin has filed a formal appeal with the state of New Jersey. The appeal is currently pending final disposition.

Devlin has also filed a massive lawsuit against Marty & La’Quetta Small, The City of Atlantic City, multiple members of Atlantic City Council and a number of other elected and appointed city officials.

MATT DOHERTY - FORMER EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR - ATLANTIC CITY HOUSING AUTHORITY

Doherty is the former Executive Director of the Atlantic City Housing Authority.

Doherty was fired by The Atlantic City Housing Authority Board on September 7, 2023.

Doherty will receive full pay through the end of 2023, because he was terminated without cause.

Doherty was fired at a time when he was uncovering questionable spending. Doherty blew the whistle about The Atlantic City Housing Authority paying consultants for work that he declared should have been performed by staff members that are already on the payroll.

This was another termination against someone who was uncovering wrongdoing.

CHARMAINE HALL - ATLANTIC CITY HOUSING AUTHORITY COMMISSIONER

Hall is another Atlantic City official who is exposing wrongdoing.

At a recent public meeting, Hall was effectively addressing certain wrongdoing and Marty Small’s hand-picked representative on the board (Dorsey) actually resorted to unplugging the sound system while she was speaking … in a circus stunt attempt to silence her voice from being heard.

The Housing Authority Board also attempted to misrepresent a public comment that Hall made and tried to turn it into her formal resignation from the Housing Authority Board.

Hall felt the need to write a letter to the Atlantic City Council, where she confirmed that she had not resigned her position.

Below, here is Hall’s letter:

attachment-IMG_3577 loading...

attachment-IMG_3578 loading...

This is just three examples of the vicious political retaliation that is happening in Atlantic City during Small’s time as Mayor.

Atlantic City Council public hearings should be held to address the disturbing pattern of political retaliation exhibited by Marty Small.

