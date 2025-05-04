Firefighters were called to a popular diner in South Jersey overnight for a rather unique but not totally uncommon reason.

Typically a story like this usually involves a kitchen fire or a problem with a refrigeration unit, but that was not the case this time.

This call was because of mulch.

Yes, mulch.

Unusual Fire Call at NJ Diner

The Runnemede Fire Department says they were called to the Phily Diner & Sports Bar on the Black Horse Pike at Clements Bridge Road overnight for a small mulch fire.

That tiny blaze created a smoky haze in the establishment's basement, promoting their response.

No injuries were reported and there was no damage to the building. Best we can tell, the diner opened Sunday morning at its regular time.

New Mulch Rules in NJ

Firefighters were quick to remind owners of both homes and businesses of the state's new laws regarding the use of mulch.

Those new guidelines were established because mulch can build up heat and spontaneously catch fire, especially during dry and hot stretches of weather. In many cases, mulch can burn under the surface before flames and smoke can be seen.

Here's a quick overview what you need to know:

Regulations nownrequire that a minimum of 18 inches of space separate mulch beds from combustible building materials. That includes spaces off a deck, porch, balcony, or any other portion of the building that is constructed of combustible material.

Additionally, a space requirement is mandated between any designated smoking area and a mulched area.

Exemptions from NJ's New Mulch Laws

If you fall into one of these categories, you don't have to observe these new laws (although you might want to anyway to prevent a fire).

Owner-occupied, one- and two-family or attached single-family structures used exclusively for dwelling purposes

Most townhomes that are classified as R3, R4 & R5

Buildings made of noncombustible material, such as warehouses

Condominiums and apartment buildings are not exempt, according to the New Jersey Landscape Contractors Association (NJLCA).

So what does this all mean? Generally speaking, if you live in a single-family home, you don't have to worry about these new laws (just keep in mind that there is a dangerous side to mulch).

If you live in a condo or apartment building, your landlord has to take this information into account, as do businesses, hotels, and restaurants.

If your co-workers go outside to smoke, the landscaping that they stand next to will have to look a little different.

And like any other law (you can read it here - good luck trying to understand it), there are numerous special situations that are addressed. The NJLCA has an easy-to-read website with what you need to know.

