Next Governor of Ohio Will Be in Atlantic City, NJ Next Week

The New Jersey GOP Statewide Leadership Summit is coming to Caesars Atlantic City on Friday and Saturday, March 21 & 22, 2025.

One of the highlights will be the appearance of Vivek Ramaswamy, who is the current front runner for Governor of Ohio.

Ramaswamy will be appearing and speaking during the Friday, 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. NJGOP Victory Welcome Reception.

Ramaswamy is a former 2024 Presidential candidate, who fast became a President Trump loyalist.

President Trump named Ramaswamy, along with Elon Musk to head-up the United States Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Ramaswamy left this assignment in order to pursue his candidacy for governor of Ohio.

New Jersey GOP photo. New Jersey GOP photo. loading...

The leading candidate for Governor of New Jersey, Jack Ciattarelli, along with three other Republican candidates (Jon Bramnick, Ed Durr and Mario Kranjac) will also appear and present at this important Republican event.

Candidate Bill Spadea will not be attending. Spadea confirmed his declination in a negative public statement critical of Chairman Bob Hugin and the Republican gathering.

I have always believed that you don’t arrive at addition, through subtraction … which makes Spadea’s negative approach toward a popular, long-standing annual Republican gathering mystifying.

There will be numerous panel discussions on Friday and Saturday.

Each Gubernatorial candidate will be featured in a 30-minute interview, one-on-one format.

Each and every year, this event is a Who’s Who, Republican happening that is especially impactful in Gubernatorial election years.

Ciattarelli earned 48.5 percent of the popular vote in the 2021 election versus incumbent Governor Phil Murphy.

Ciattarelli was also a major factor down ballot in 2021, when Republicans made significant gains in both the New Jersey Senate and New Jersey General Assembly … as well as right down to the County and local races.

Here (below) are photos of Hugin, United States Congressman Jeff Van Drew, Jack Ciattarelli, Senator Vince Polistina, Senator Michael Testa, Don Purdy, and others:

