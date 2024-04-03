26 of New Jersey’s most dangerous, most wanted fugitives

Authorities across New Jersey and the region continue to look for over two dozen of the state's most wanted, most dangerous fugitives.

While some of these cases date back to the 1960s and 1970s, they are still active. Just because half a century has passed, that doesn't mean these people got away with committing their alleged crimes.

Some of these cases involve ties to foreign countries, murders, cybercrimes, sexual assaults, prostitution, and other hideous crimes.

As always, if you spot any of these people, do not approach them — they should be considered potentially armed and dangerous.

How to Help NJ Authorities

If you have any information on any of the fugitives listed below, contact any of these agencies:

New Jersey State Police at (609) 882-2000

FBI Field Office in Newark at (973) 792-3000

FBI Field Office in Philadelphia at (215) 418-4000

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Here are New Jersey's Most Wanted Criminals Here are New Jersey's Most Wanted Criminals Gallery Credit: Vin Ebenau

NJ teachers and educators caught in sex crime busts Over the past several years, state lawmakers have dealt with accused child predators among ranks of teachers and educators.

The following individuals were arrested and charged in 2021 and several years earlier. Some were convicted and sentenced to prison. Others have accepted plea deals for probation and some cases were still pending. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

