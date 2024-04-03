26 of New Jersey’s most dangerous, most wanted fugitives
Authorities across New Jersey and the region continue to look for over two dozen of the state's most wanted, most dangerous fugitives.
While some of these cases date back to the 1960s and 1970s, they are still active. Just because half a century has passed, that doesn't mean these people got away with committing their alleged crimes.
Some of these cases involve ties to foreign countries, murders, cybercrimes, sexual assaults, prostitution, and other hideous crimes.
As always, if you spot any of these people, do not approach them — they should be considered potentially armed and dangerous.
How to Help NJ Authorities
If you have any information on any of the fugitives listed below, contact any of these agencies:
- New Jersey State Police at (609) 882-2000
- FBI Field Office in Newark at (973) 792-3000
- FBI Field Office in Philadelphia at (215) 418-4000
The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Here are New Jersey's Most Wanted Criminals
Gallery Credit: Vin Ebenau
NJ teachers and educators caught in sex crime busts
Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt
New Jersey's most wanted fugitives, most wanted people in New Jersey, Who are New Jersey State Police after, Joanne Chesimard, Francisco Martinez, George Edward Wright, Dong Ting, Bi Hongwei, Wang Lin, Wang Qiang, Diego Alfonso De Leon Mejia, Dennis M. Cunningham, Amir Hossein Nickaein Ravari, Ahmad Khatibi Aghda, Mansour Ahmadi, Angel Gonzalez, Wilfredo Rodriguez, Mallie Monte Evans, Nikolay Almazov Krechet, Andre J. Fleurentin, Kofi Edwards, Hooman Heidarian, Noor Aziz Uddin, Marciano Jimenez Sanchez, Pedro A. Gonzalez, Mujtaba Raza, Mohsin Raza, Mehdi Farhadi, Farhan Ul Arshad