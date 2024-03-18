A new store appears to be opening soon in a busy strip mall in Egg Harbor Township.

Even more interesting are the two giant holes in one of the walls for this new business.

Our travels today take us to 6701 Black Horse Pike, which is more commonly known as the Cardiff Plaza Shopping Center on the old Cardiff Circle.

It's where the Goodwill Store is (which is still recovering from a recent fire) and where the old East Bay Crab and Grill was several years ago.

On the other end of that shopping center is a storefront that has been vacant for quite some time.

A store that sold lights and electrical supplies used to be there and it was occasionally used as a Toys For Tots distribution site around the holidays.

Recently, lots of work has been happening there, but there is no indication as to what might be moving into that space.

Half of the windows on one side of the store have been removed and replaced with cinderblocks while some small rooms have been built inside.

Around the back, two giant holes have been knocked out of the wall.

Is this going to be an automotive-type store with two garage doors?

And we did get a bit of a chuckle out of the sign taped to the front door — watch out for those "delivreys."

The only clue, and it's not much help, is from a sign taped to a front window that says "CMS."

We'll keep an eye on this location to see what opens soon.

