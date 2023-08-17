Most Notorious Gangster Of All-Time Lived In This New Jersey Home

New Jersey is the home to some of the most famous Hollywood actors, singers, musicians, comedians and sports figures in America.

Did you know that the most famous gangster in American history lived in Berlin, New Jersey for one year in 1927.

The notorious Gangster Al Capone lived on this spacious, 36 acre property.

Capone left his New Jersey home upon being arrested for gun charges, or, he likely would have lived in New Jersey for even longer.

It had everything that Capone needed. It was secluded and had a long driveway off of the main street. It was also covered by trees for privacy.

The legendary Atlantic City, New Jersey political crime boss, Nucky Johnson personally arranged this home for Al Capone.

The house had a name and it was known as “Valley House.”

According to Zillow.com, the description of the home is as follows:

includes:

A main house more than 6,000 square feet.

A guest house of 2,400 square feet.

five full bathrooms.

two half baths.

game room.

three fireplaces.

heated pool and a hot tub.

seven car garage.

tennis court.

Here are some additional photos of “Valley House.”

Zillow.com

Zillow.com

Zillow.com

Zillow.com

Zillow.com

Here is a look at Al Capone’s infamous Alcatraz Prison mugshot:

Al Capone Quotes via Facebook.

The federal government applied every resource imaginable to bring Al Capone to justice for his notorious career as a mobster and gangster … to no avail.

The federal government ultimately prosecuted Capone and gained a conviction on income tax evasion.

Al Capone was responsible for coining many phrases during his lifetime. Here is one of his most famous:

Al Capone Quotes on Facebook.

Now you know the real story. That Al Capone lived in New Jersey … at a home that was arranged for him by Atlantic City Crime Boss Nucky Johnson.

SOURCES : Al Capone Quotes on Facebook, Boardwalk Empire, Zillow.com, PhillyMag.com

