A Burlington County man is in trouble with the law for alleged inappropriate contact with a 13-year-old girl.

Kerollos Mena of Medford Township, NJ, Arrested

The Medford Township Police Department says the Fredrick County Sheriff's Office in Maryland initiated an investigation regarding possible illicit activities between the pair online.

According to authorities, 26-year-old Kerollos Mena of Medford Township met a 13-year-old girl on an app where they exchanged messages for several months.

In those messages, Mena allegedly solicited nude images of the girl, described sexual activities, requested that she meet with him as well as sent her obscene material.

Charges Filed

On Wednesday, Mena was arrested and charged with the following:

Luring/enticing a child

Endangering the welfare of a child

Obscenity

Mena is being held in the Burlington County Jail pending a hearing in superior court.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.