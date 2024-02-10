An acupuncture doctor who practiced out of Matawan has been criminally charged for allegedly sexually assaulting one of his patients.

The Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office says 57-year-old Dr. Jeng K. Kuan, who lives in Matawan, is facing one count of second-degree sexual assault and one count of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact.

According to authorities, on January 25th, the Matawan Police Department received a report, "regarding the sexual assault of a female victim who recently had an acupuncture appointment with Dr. Kuan, Clinical Director at the Prosperity Health Center," with offices on Route 34.

An investigation resulted in the arrest of Kuan this past Thursday.

Kuan is being held at the Monmouth County Correctional Institution pending a first appearance in Superior Court on Wednesday.

Investigators are seeking additional information about Kuan’s activities. Anyone with information is being asked to contact Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Det. Joseph Mason at (800) 533-7443.

Anonymous tips can be submitted through Monmouth County Crime Stoppers at (800) 671-4400.

The case is assigned to Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutor Carey Huff; Dr. Kuan is represented by Curt J. Geisler, Esq., of Garfield.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.