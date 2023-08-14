Legendary Member Of ‘The Beatles’ Has New Jersey Connection

We have been writing a series of fun New Jersey articles, which have demonstrated the significant number of major A-List celebrities who have direct connections to The Garden State.

This includes movie, television and sports stars. Additionally, there are also a significant number of musical greats with direct New Jersey ties.

Here are just a few of the Who’s Who on our New Jersey list:

Frank Sinatra

Whitney Houston

Bruce Springsteen

Count Basie

Jon Bon Jovi

Dionne Warwick

Paul Simon

Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons

Queen Latifa

Kool & The Gang

This partial list is absolutely amazing and it is now even bigger. As big as it gets.

You can now add Sir Paul McCartney to the growing list!

It is my belief that Paul McCartney is the greatest recording and live performing vocalist and composer in music history.

In my view, The Lennon - McCartney songbook is the greatest compilation of all time.

McCartney’s direct New Jersey connection is with his wife, Nancy Shevell, who grew-up in Edison, New Jersey.

Shevell attended J.P. Stevens High School in Edison, New Jersey.

It really is such a small world.

This now brings McCartney to New Jersey with some regularity.

For example, McCartney was in New Jersey when he and Shevell were spotted at Asbury Park's Jimmy's Italian Restaurant in 2017 and the Blue Café, located in Basking Ridge in December, 2022.

The Blue Cafe - Google Maps. The Blue Cafe - Google Maps. loading...

McCartney’s appearance in Atlantic City on Sunday, August 30, 1964 with The Beatles reached musical mythical proportions.

Don P. Hurley Don P. Hurley loading...

Then, there was McCartney’s epic solo return to Atlantic City on September 28, 2002 to Atlantic City’s Boardwalk Hall.

It was the greatest musical performance that I have ever personally witnessed.

McCartney sang for 2 1/2 hours, performing 30 songs and then 2 encores, each consisting of 3 more songs each.

I never saw McCartney even take a sip of water in 2 1/2 hours.

The concert was beyond words … however, add to that, the fact that I was given the opportunity to visit with Paul McCartney for about 45 minutes … literally until the moment that he walked onto the Boardwalk Hall stage.

It was surreal.

Harry Hurley photo. Harry Hurley photo. loading...

When McCartney spends time in New Jersey, many people have commented about how unassuming and kind he is.

This was also my own personal experience with Sir Paul McCartney.

He was so incredibly humble and engaging.

It is so refreshing to he able to say that the biggest musical performer of all time - Sir Paul McCartney - is also a really good guy.

