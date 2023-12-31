Two people in the Garden State no longer have to be unhappy if Santa didn't leave them what they really wanted for Christmas.

That's because they just hit big jackpots playing Jersey Cash 5 from the New Jersey Lottery.

Friday Winner

One lucky ticket matched all five numbers drawn for Jersey Cash 5 on Friday, December 22nd, making that person $422,650 richer.

The winning numbers were 09, 15, 20, 30 and 31 and the XTRA number was 02.

That ticket was sold at Pit Stop Food Store on Englishtown Road in Old Bridge, Middlesex County.

Saturday Winner

The next day, another person again matched all five numbers in the same game, giving that lucky person $100,000.

Those winning numbers were 04, 09, 19, 36 and 43 and the XTRA number was 05.

That winning ticket was sold at Pantry 1 Food Mart on Kings Highway in Mount Royal, Gloucester County.

New Jersey Lottery Executive Director James Carey said of both winners,

Congratulations to our very fortunate Jersey Cash 5 winner! We hope this incredible prize brings joy and happiness to the winner; we’re already looking forward to awarding another jackpot prize!