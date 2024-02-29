Italian Restaurant Takes Over Iconic Egg Harbor Township, NJ Spot

Gaspares Italian Bistro endured for 45 years in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey.

Then, in September, 2022, (abruptly) this sign was posted in the front door window and word soon spread that an Egg Harbor Township institution had closed its doors forever.

In a social media post, Gaspares described it like this:

Let us first start out with a huge thank you to all our loyal customers! We never would have been able to stay open without you! Unfortunately, due to unforeseen circumstances, we need to close our doors. Covid-19 and everything that comes with running a business since has taken it's toll. Gaspare and his amazing staff have worked hard to bring you excellent food for over 4 decades! Cheers to 45 Years!

That is a great record of accomplishment.

Now open in the same exact spot is Caramella's Italian Bistro.

We will be trying it out in the very near future, however, a very close personal friend, who is a senior Atlantic City casino executive advised me that the new restaurant is “excellent.”

This wonderful family enjoyed delivery service from Caramella’s Italian Bistro in the past week or so.

Caramella’s Italian Bistro is located at 501 Zion Road, Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey 08234.

This is part of the Caramella’s Italian Bistro Mission Statement.

Welcome to Caramellas - Italian Bistro, the newest addition to South Jersey's vibrant dining scene! We are thrilled to bring the flavors of Italy to our community, and we can't wait to share our passion for authentic Italian cuisine with you. Our menu features classic dishes like handmade pasta, artisan pizza, and fresh seafood, all made with the finest and freshest ingredients. We warmly invite you to bring your own preferred drinks, so you can fully relish your time with us and enjoy your meal to the fullest. At Caramella's, we believe that dining out should be an experience, not just a meal. That's why we've created a warm and inviting atmosphere that's perfect for any occasion, from a romantic date night to a fun night out with friends and family. Our friendly and attentive staff is always on hand to help you choose the perfect dish or wine pairing, and to ensure that your experience at Caramella's is nothing short of exceptional.

This special corner property had one Italian bistro operate successfully 45 years.

It’s great to see in these changing times that it is once again an Italian bistro.

Before:

Harry Hurley photo. Harry Hurley photo. loading...

After:

Caramella’s Italian Bistro photo. Caramella’s Italian Bistro photo. loading...

SOURCES: Gaspares Italian Bistro & Caramella’s Italian Bistro.

Favorite Types Of Crabs Available In The Atlantic City, NJ Area Favorite Types Of Crabs Available In The Atlantic City, NJ Area Gallery Credit: Harry Hurley

[carbongallery id="63105471e0a366165e68b5c"]