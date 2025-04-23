Here it is: Did Atlantic City, NJ, Pizza Legend Get ‘Shark Tank’ Deal?

Tonight is the night that many Atlantic City, New Jersey area foodies have been waiting for.

Did Mike Hauke get a deal on the hit ABC Television program “Shark Tank”? We can share the answer now.

I’m a big fan of “Shark Tank” and an even bigger fan of Mike Hauke, owner of Tony Baloneys.

We had a great on-air interview together this morning on WPG Talk Radio 95.5

Mike Hauke could not reveal this morning whether he earned a “Shark Tank” deal. That news is strictly embargoed until the 8:00 p.m. hour (tonight) on Friday, April 18, 2025.

“Shark Tank” made us all wait. Mike Hauke appeared at 8:46 p.m., (the coveted closing act of the show) wearing a tall, green, spiky hair style and dark goggles … looking like a mad scientist … which was the whole point.

Hauke removed the costume early in his appearance and presentation.

The “Sharks” loved the Mad Mutz Mozzarella Sticks samples that Hauke provided to them. Lori Greinier commented about how much she liked the packaging.

Mr. Wonderful and Mark Cuban went out early.

Barbara Corcoran followed with a $150,000 for 20 percent offer with a contingency.

Hauke initially offered The Sharks with an opportunity to invest $ 150,000 for a 5% ownership stake in Mad Mutz Mozzarella Sticks.

Barbara Corcoran suddenly backed out and Lori Greiner immediately followed with $150,000 offer at 20% and Mike Hauke accepted.

It was a fast and furious negotiation session.

YOU DON’T HAVE TO GET A DEAL ON A “SHARK TANK” EPISODE TO BE A WINNER

Make no mistake about it. It is very hard to get a food deal of any kind from one of “The Sharks” … because it is such a competitive space.

I have long predicted, including on-air this morning that Mike Hauke would get a coveted offer and make a deal with a Shark. It’s a prediction that was against all odds … because of the many challenges in the food industry.

I said that in advance because I have known Hauke for 15 years. We’re friends. Everything that Mike does is of the highest caliber.

No more suspense. I was right … Mike Hauke of Mad Mutz Mozzarella Sticks got a “Shark Tank” offer and was able to close a deal.

Even if Hauke didn’t get an offer, their outstanding product is destined to be a hit … on its own merit and because even when you don’t get a deal on “Shark Tank,” the upside for your business is still exceptional.

Before “Shark Tank,” they already make 60,000 mozzarella sticks a day at what Hauke calls their “Mad Mutz Mozzarella Laboratory.”

PRIOR TO TONIGHT’S “SHARK TANK “ EPISODE … HAUKE SAID …

So what y'all think? Did we get a deal for Mad Mutz, dead to Mr Wonderful, laughed out by Cuban and kicked out with no deal? Let me know your predictions!!!! Either way, if make sure you watch tomorrow, April 18th at 8PM on ABC! If we are FB friends, comment and share, and if not, like my 6 year old Ollie says from these ridiculous YouTube posts "if you don't like and subscribe than that means you hate your mom/cat will die/etc". -Mike

WHAT’S NEXT FOR MAD MUTZ?

Even before tonight’s “Shark Tank” decision was made public, Hauke had already announced that on Saturday, April 19, 2024 … Mad Mutz will be appearing at:

Casel’s Market in Margate City, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

ShopRite at Ocean Heights Plaza, Route 9 and Bethel Road in Somers Point, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Congratulations to Michael Hauke and Michael Burns and the Mad Mutz Mozzarella Laboratory.

This is a great accomplishment.

Here’s The Mad Mutz Story:

