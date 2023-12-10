Here is President Trump’s 2024 New Jersey Campaign Chairman

For those who know President Donald Trump, it should come as no surprise regarding his choice to serve as his 2024 New Jersey campaign chairman.

President Trump has turned to United States Congressman Jeff Van Drew, R-Nj-2.

President Trump made the official announcement on his Truth Social platform, saying:

I am pleased to announce that very popular and highly respected Congressman, Jeff Van Drew, will be heading up my New Jersey effort for President. I have known Jeff for a long time and consider him to be one of the best political minds anywhere. He feels, as do I, that because the Biden Administration has been so bad to the Garden State, that we have a very good chance of winning New Jersey. We will put it on our List for Rallies and all other forms of Events, and make a concerted effort to WIN! I spend a great deal of time in New Jersey, love the State, and its people. With what is going on in our Country now, Open and Broken Borders, Record Setting Crime, High Taxes and Regulations, Disrespect of our Military and Vets, the Worst Inflation in 72 years, and a Terrible Economy, we will win New Jersey, and possibly by a lot. Jeff Van Drew will put his Talents on display for all to see. I thank him very much. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

Van Drew has been fiercely loyal to President Trump since he switched to the Republican Party in the Oval Office with President Trump.

Van Drew was one of only to House Democrats to vote against impeaching President Trump.

Van Drew is the first member of Congress in American history to switch from the majority to the minority political party.

Van Drew also announced on Friday, December 8, 2023 that he will be a candidate for re-election in 2024.

Van Drew 2024 Announcement

“United States Congressman Jeff Van Drew has announced his intention to run for re-election to the United States House of Representatives in 2024. Van Drew’s announcement comes on the heels of President Trump’s statement that Van Drew will be the New Jersey Chairman for his re-election campaign.”

SOURCES : President Donald Trump & United States Congressman Jeff Van Drew.

