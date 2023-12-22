A teacher from South Jersey has been arrested on child porn-related charges.

The Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office says 37-year-old Joseph Dalessandro of Washington Township was charged on Thursday with the following:

Second-degree endangering/possession of child pornography

Second-degree endangering/distribution of child pornography

Third-degree possession of child pornography

NJ.com reports Dalessandro is employed as a science teacher at Haddon Heights Junior/Senior High School in Camden County.

Haddon Heights Junior/Senior High School in Camden County NJ - Photo: Google Maps Haddon Heights Junior/Senior High School in Camden County NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

Authorities say just before Halloween, they learned of an account on the Kik chat app that was in possession of child sexual abuse materials (CSAM).

Through an investigation, GCPO detectives say they identified the owner of that account as Dalessandro.

On Thursday, a search warrant was executed at his home, "numerous files of CSAM were located," and he was taken into custody.

Superintendent Carla E. Bittner said in the message to NJ.com there is no known connection between Dalessandro's charges and his role in the district.

Currently, there is no indication that the district, any school students or additional staff members were involved.

Dalessandro is being held at the Salem County Correctional Facility pending further court proceedings.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.