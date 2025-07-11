Four teenagers from Camden County are facing a long list of charges in connection with a stolen vehicle and defaced rifles.

Vehicle Crash Leads to Police Response

The Gloucester City Police Department says on Wednesday, their officers responded to a report of a vehicle that hit two other vehicles on the 900 block of Essex Street. From there, it lost control around a curve, left the roadway, and came to a stop on railroad tracks at Johnson Boulevard and Morris Street.

The occupants of the vehicle, which was stolen, fled from the collision.

Johnson Boulevard and Morris Street in Gloucester City NJ - Photo: Google Maps

Officers located four people who were inside that vehicle in a backyard on the 900 block of Essex Street and they were taken into custody.

Suspects Identified

Those four were identified as follows:

17-year-old male from Camden

14-year-old female from Camden

16-year-old male from Pennsauken

14-year-old male from Camden

Charges Filed Against the Teens

They are all facing the following charges:

Third-degree receiving a stolen motor vehicle

Third-degree possession of a defaced rifle

Fourth-degree unlawful possession of a rifle

Fourth-degree unlawful possession of a large capacity magazine

All four juveniles were remanded to the Lakeland Juvenile Detention Center pending a juvenile detention hearing.

Rise in Teen Vehicle Crime in South Jersey

This case is yet another in a long list involving teenagers and stolen vehicles.

On Thursday, Glassboro Police announced that they had arrested two teenagers after a two-day period during which several vehicles were stolen and broken into.

The Washington Township Police Department also announced that they arrested three teenagers in connection with a violent armed carjacking outside of a popular restaurant.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

