We deal with a lot of stereotypes in the Garden State, especially here in South Jersey.

Some are accurate, some not.

You know, that famous Jersey attitude we all display from time to time, it's just assumed that the traffic sucks, toll booths are everywhere, taxes are ridiculous... the list goes on and on.

With that said, there's a lot of stuff around here that we all look at as normal while someone from, say, North Dakota, who was dropped here would be totally confused about.

Not being able to turn left at a lot of red lights comes to mind.

And just imagine trying to explain a jughandle to someone from out of the area ("If you want to turn left, get in the right lane...").

With that in mind, let's take a step back and look at some things that people who are not from around here might find strange.

20 Things That Shock People After They Move to South Jersey Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman