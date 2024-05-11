Authorities are investigating the death of a man from Galloway Township late Thursday night.

Baseem Taliaferro of Galloway Twp., NJ, Fatally Shot

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says officers with the Pleasantville Police Department were called to 9 West Pleasant Avenue around 11:00 in reference to shots having been fired.

Officers arrived and found 38-year-old Baseem Taliaferro dead inside that home.

9 West Pleasant Avenue in Pleasantville NJ as seen in 2019 - Photo: Google Maps

Authorities say Taliaferro had at least one gunshot wound to his torso and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The official cause and manner of death are pending an autopsy.

How to Help Police

This incident is currently being investigated by the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office’s Major Crimes Unit and the Pleasantville Police Department.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (609) 909-7666 or Atlantic County Crime Stoppers at (800) 658-8477.