First responders and citizens in Camden County teamed up to successfully rescue a man who was screaming for help in the Delaware River in the middle of the night this past weekend.

Man in the Delaware River at Midnight

The Gloucester City Police Department says their officers were called to Freedom Pier just after midnight Saturday night, April 6th.

When they arrived, cops found several Good Samaritans on the south side of the pier.

According to authorities, one of those Good Samaritans, Mark Lewis, reached into the water and was holding onto the man. One of his co-workers at the nearby Holy City Publick House, Jeannie Yaniak, had alerted him to the situation.

Three Gloucester City police officers then jumped into action and were able to secure a life vest around the man in the river.

Gloucester City firefighters eventually entered the water and were able to pull the man out of the Delaware.

The unidentified man was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Police did not indicate if he had suffered any injuries.

A Job Well Done

In a press release, Gloucester City Police Chief Brian Morrell commended all officers, firefighters, and civilians who assisted in the water rescue.

