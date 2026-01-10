The FBI is asking for help in a decades-old case involving the alleged sexual assault of a female patient by her doctor.

According to investigators, the alleged assault occurred on October 3rd, 1996, while Zahidul Islam was practicing medicine at a major Philadelphia hospital.

Doctor Accused of Drugging Patient

Authorities say they believe that while practicing medicine at that hospital, Islam gave a patient some medication to make her groggy and then he forcibly raped her. The victim was recovering from surgery when she was allegedly assaulted in her hospital room.

A federal warrant was issued for his arrest in the summer of 1997. He is facing unlawful flight to avoid prosecution and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse charges.

Description and Photo

He is described as follows:

Date of Birth Used: October 1, 1955

Place of Birth: Bangladesh

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

Height: 5' 5"

Weight: 160 pounds

Sex: Male

Race: White/Central Asian

Scars/Marks: None known

FBI Says Suspect May Have Fled Area

The FBI says Islam has ties to New York state and Montreal. He may be traveling with his wife, who is also a physician, and should be considered armed and dangerous.

How to Contact the FBI

If you have any information concerning Islam, you can contact the FBI's Philadelphia Field Office at (215) 418-4000. Anonymous tips are welcome.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

