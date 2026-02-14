Authorities are investigating a fatal overnight house fire in Ocean County.

The Ocean County Prosecutor's Office says at about 1:20 early Friday morning, the Stafford Township Police and Fire Departments were called to a home on Yeoman Road for a report of a fire.

First responders encountered "heavy fire conditions and reports of entrapment."

Two people were able to escape — one person was taken to Temple University's Burn Center in Philadelphia, where he is listed in critical condition, while a second person was taken to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia and is also in critical condition.

Fatal house fire on Yeoman Road in Stafford Township NJ - Photo: Google Maps / Canva Fatal house fire on Yeoman Road in Stafford Township NJ - Photo: Google Maps / Canva loading...

A third person, a 92-year-old woman, was unable to escape the fire and died from her injuries.

The origin and cause of the fire are currently under investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office's Arson Squad, the Stafford Township Police Department Detective Bureau, the Stafford Township Fire Prevention Bureau, the Ocean County Fire Marshal's Office, and the Ocean County Sheriff's Office.

NJ teachers recently accused of sexual crimes Several New Jersey educators and coaches have faced recent accusations of sexual misconduct, while others return to court as their cases progress. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

The 10 Most Stolen Vehicles In New Jersey Gallery Credit: Jeff Deminski

Chris Coleman, a South Jersey native, is the brand manager for WPG Talk Radio 95.5 FM and afternoon on-air personality on WPUR Cat Country 107.3 in Atlantic City, NJ. He joined the station in February 1998 and covers news, events, and stories of interest across Southern New Jersey for Townsquare Media. Story tips: chris.coleman@townsquaremedia.com