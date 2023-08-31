Famous Past Bars In Atlantic City, Margate & Somers Point, NJ

This walk down memory lane will bring back many fond days from yesteryear.

We are sharing just some of the famous bars over the years in Atlantic City, Margate and Somers Point, New Jersey that are no longer open.

There is one exception below … we include a bar that has been open for the past 77 years.

Our list is not complete and you will no doubt have a number of favorites that we did not include … so, please let us know the ones that we missed.

THE 500 CLUB - ATLANTIC CITY, NEW JERSEY

500 Club photo via Facebook. 500 Club photo via Facebook. loading...

We begin with Paul “Skinny” D’Amato’s 500 Club, the most famous supper club in Atlantic City history. In fact, it’s one of the most iconic establishments in East Coast history.

It operated for more than four decades. The list of the entertainers who performed there is a Who’s Who in the greatest of all time.

These greats and more would appear on a nightly basis at The 500 Club, including:

Frank Sinatra

Dean Martin & Jerry Lewis

Sammy Davis, Jr.

The Will Mastin Trio

Jimmy Durante

Eartha Kitt

Patti Page

Sophie Tucker

The Jackie Paris Trio

Milton Berle

Nat King Cole

Liberace

500 Club photo via Facebook. 500 Club photo via Facebook. loading...

Kenneth McIntyre photo. Kenneth McIntyre photo. loading...

Mario Suarez photo. Mario Suarez photo. loading...

Note, D’Amato is the visionary who first partnered Martin and Lewis, the most famous comedic collaboration of all time.

JERRY BLAVAT’S MEMORIES IN MARGATE, NEW JERSEY

Don P. Hurley photo. Don P. Hurley photo. loading...

In 1972, a famous disc jockey named Jerry Blavat purchased this night club and ran it for 51 years years until his passing on January 20, 2023.

Had Jerry not passed away at age 82, this establishment, along with The Geator would still be going strong right now.

Jerry made each and every patron in his nightclub feel important and special.



RUM POINT PUB - ATLANTIC CITY, NEW JERSEY

Bobby Schilling photo. Bobby Schilling photo. loading...

So many people have fond memories from time spent at The Rum Point Pub.

Bobby Schilling photo. Bobby Schilling photo. loading...

We’re thankful for the Bobby Schilling photos (above), which serves notice about just how talented The Cole Brothers were.

DINNIEN’S AIRPORT INN & MUSICAL BAR - ATLANTIC CITY, NEW JERSEY

Kenneth McEntyre photo. Kenneth McIntyre photo. loading...

The Kenneth McIntyre photo (above), is from 1945.

A fun fact is that the term Airport was created in Atlantic City at Bader Field.

This establishment was open long ago, however, it is an iconic bar in Atlantic City history.

MALONEY’S TAVERN - MARGATE CITY, NEW JERSEY

Bert Estow photo. Bert Estow photo. loading...

Many remember this bar establishment under the ownership of the great George Naame.

This was a favorite spot for decades to many locals and visitors alike.

It opened in 1956. It closed forever in 2005, an almost 50-year run.

Naame was a great man and very supportive and charitable towards many not-for-profit organizations throughout the Greater Atlantic City area.

GREGORY’S RESTAURANT & BAR - SOMERS POINT, NEW JERSEY

Gregory Gregory photo. Gregory Gregory photo. loading...

This is the only exception on our list, as the only long-time bar that is still open today.

Gregory’s Restaurant and Bar opened in 1946 and now a 5th generation of The Gregory Family works there 77 years later.

Gregory’s is presently in an epic battle with taco behemoth Taco Bell over Gregory’s trademarked “Taco Tuesday” catch phrase.

A real life David versus Goliath tussle, as Tavi bell is a world-wide giant with 6,500 stores in the United States and throughout the world.

Local attorney V. Scott Macom is aggressively defending Gregory’s in this matter.

We also have selected Gregory’s on our list because of the fabulous, traditional massive bar.

It is truly magnificent.

We interviewed Gregory Gregory earlier this week on-air and discussed the bar.

“It's Philippine mahogany, which they no longer export because they devastated the forest. We take it down by sanding layers of varnish down to the bare wood,” said Gregory.

“Once the surface is smooth as glass will put 4 to 6 coats of varnish, allowing you to dry between coats, lightly sanding then applying after two weeks we lightly sand and put a final coat. We do this every 4 to 5 years,” said Gregory.

Here is the fabulous bar. It looks brand new after more than 50 years.

Gregory Gregory photo. Gregory Gregory photo. loading...

THE MELODY LOUNGE - ATLANTIC CITY, NEW JERSEY

Kenneth McIntyre photo. Kenneth McIntyre photo. loading...

Known as a musical bar, The Melody Lounge has a very loyal following on South Carolina Avenue in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Friends would simply tell you that they were going to “The Melody” … that was it. Just two words and everyone knew exactly what you were saying.

TONY MART‘S - SOMERS POINT, NEW JERSEY

Timothy Boyle photo. Timothy Boyle photo. loading...

Purchased in 1944 by Anthony Marotta, Sr., who owned and operated it from 1945 through 1982.

“It’s not just a nightclub… It’s an institution,“ said Marotta.

Tony Mart’s is the legendary site from the movie Eddie and The Cruisers.

Bill Hayley and The Comets appeared at the height of their “Rock Around The Clock” launch.

Bob Dylan, Del Shannon and so many A-List greats regularly appeared at Tony Mart’s.

JACK ROSENBAUM’S SAVOY - THE WARWICK - ATLANTIC CITY, NEW JERSEY

Kenneth McIntyre photo. Kenneth McIntyre photo. loading...

Before this restaurant and bar became Orsatti’s, it was owned by Jack Rosenbaum.

The Kenneth McIntyre photo (above) is from 1963.

The establishment was located inside The Warwick, located at Raleigh Avenue and the Boardwalk in Atlantic City.

The Warwick has now been transformed into Condominiums and the stairway to the old restaurant/bar entrance are still there … however the entrance door is covered area. This area is now a property gymnasium and other space.

LITTLE JOHN’S - ATLANTIC CITY, NEW JERSEY

Kenneth McIntyre photo. Kenneth McIntyre photo. loading...

A former church, located on Tennessee and Pacific Avenues in Atlantic City was a popular dance nightclub and bar that had its peak level of popularity during the disco era.

