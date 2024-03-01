For the third time in two weeks, officers with the Egg Harbor Township Police Department have had to deal with an "unsubstantiated threat" at the municipality's high school.

And with each threat, parents and students are becoming increasingly angry and demanding better answers.

Another Threat at Egg Harbor Township High School

According to a social media post by EHT Police Tuesday morning,

Egg Harbor Township High School has recently been subject to yet another unsubstantiated threat. Our officers are thoroughly investigating the matter while taking extra precautions to guarantee a safe learning environment. There is presently no cause for concern.

An update about an hour later stated students and staff were sheltering in place while police continued to thoroughly investigate the threat.

2 Previous Threats

The same school received two other unsubstantiated threats last week on February 13th and 14th.

Following those incidents, EHT Police posted the following message on Facebook:

Parents are Angry

Following the third threat, dozens of comments on the Egg Harbor Township Police Department's Facebook page show a growing feeling of anger and concern among parents and residents.

Egg Harbor Township NJ High School parents angry over threats - Photo: EHTPD Facebook Page / WPGG/TSM Illustration

Has anyone been charged with the last set of unsubstantiated threats? A bit ridiculous this is happening a third time in two weeks.

It’s time to start giving some more details.. maybe a press conference to clarify the information you know to the public.

If y’all can’t find the person who is threatening the well-being of children and teachers, that’s extremely disappointing and scary the fact that you cannot find someone who is threatening a whole highschool is absolutely wild

I’d take my kid out of school until the treat was dealt with. I’d be taking no chances.

Egg Harbor Township High School - Photo: Google Maps

Egg Harbor Township High School serves students in grades 9 through 12 with an enrollment of just over 2,300 juveniles.

Next BOE Meeting

The next EHT Board of Education meeting is scheduled for 7 PM on Tuesday, March 19th.

Share Your Concerns

If you have a student at Egg Harbor Township High School, we'd like to hear what's going through your mind -- e-mail us your thoughts and comments.