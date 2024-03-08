Dirt bike rider, SUV driver hurt when hit by vehicle after accident in Williamstown, NJ

Dirt bike rider, SUV driver hurt when hit by vehicle after accident in Williamstown, NJ

2 hurt in crash on Coles Mill Road in Williamstown NJ - Photo: Google Maps
Dirt Bike Rider, SUV Driver Hit By Car After Crash
  Police say a dirt bike hit an SUV
  As the SUV driver helped the biker, they were both hit by a car
  An investigation continues

Two people were seriously injured after they were struck by a vehicle following a separate crash in Gloucester County Wednesday evening.

The accidents happened just before 6:30 on Coles Mill Road in Williamstown.

Dirt Bike-SUV Crash in Williamstown

According to the Monroe Township Police Department, as 25-year-old Darren Jones of Williamstown, who was behind the wheel of a Grand Cherokee, was backing out from a driveway onto Coles Mill Road, he was struck by an unregistered dirt bike/motorcycle being driven by 19-year-old Charles Bigwood.

The impact caused Bigwood, who was not wearing a helmet, to be ejected from his bike, which did not have a headlight, per police.

Those Two Hit By Another Vehicle

Police then say as Jones was attending to Bigwood in the roadway, the front side of a Toyota Prius, being driven by 28-year-old Julio X. Mella of Mays Landing, hit both men.

As a result of that impact, Jones and Bigwood were taken to Cooper University Hospital in Camden with serious injuries.

Mella was not hurt.

As of Thursday night, no charges had been filed, although they could be pending the outcome of an investigation.

Wendy's in Hammonton Abruptly Closes

Here today, gone tomorrow -- Wendy's in Hammonton recently closed. Here's what it looks like inside.

Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman

21 Best Dive Bars in South Jersey

We recently took to Facebook to assemble a list of the best dive bars in South Jersey. Pull up a seat and check out our list!
Filed Under: Atlantic City, Camden, Gloucester County, monroe township, Mays Landing, Toyota, Williamstown, google maps, Philly, SUV, Gloucester County NJ News
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM