Two people were seriously injured after they were struck by a vehicle following a separate crash in Gloucester County Wednesday evening.

The accidents happened just before 6:30 on Coles Mill Road in Williamstown.

Dirt Bike-SUV Crash in Williamstown

According to the Monroe Township Police Department, as 25-year-old Darren Jones of Williamstown, who was behind the wheel of a Grand Cherokee, was backing out from a driveway onto Coles Mill Road, he was struck by an unregistered dirt bike/motorcycle being driven by 19-year-old Charles Bigwood.

The impact caused Bigwood, who was not wearing a helmet, to be ejected from his bike, which did not have a headlight, per police.

Those Two Hit By Another Vehicle

Police then say as Jones was attending to Bigwood in the roadway, the front side of a Toyota Prius, being driven by 28-year-old Julio X. Mella of Mays Landing, hit both men.

As a result of that impact, Jones and Bigwood were taken to Cooper University Hospital in Camden with serious injuries.

Mella was not hurt.

As of Thursday night, no charges had been filed, although they could be pending the outcome of an investigation.

