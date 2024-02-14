Cold Weather Is Coming: Comfort Food In The Atlantic City, NJ Area

Present forecasts are calling for cold weather to continue after Valentine’s Day.

Bad weather makes many people turn to “comfort foods.”

Last year, I asked our wonderful listeners, readers, friends and family foodies to share their favorite comfort foods that they enjoy during bad weather.

The featured photo above and below is one of the finest old fashion Chicken Pot Pie dishes that I have ever known.

Nancy Conover photo. Nancy Conover photo. loading...

I love chicken pot pie so much, that about 15 years ago we had a “Hurley in the Morning” chicken pot pie contest … when a panel of listeners brought their version to our studio … where we had a live, on the air, contests… Featuring judges and everything.

The winner had their chicken pot pie on the Gary’s Restaurant of Pleasantville, New Jersey menu for one day.

Nancy Conover won the competition and we all went to Gary’s Restaurant and had such a great time together.

Nancy worked directly with Chef Sid Vargas to create her version in the Gary’s Restaurant kitchen.

Chef Michael Dangelo wrote us with a bunch of different comfort foods you can enjoy during bad weather, sharing:

“Well with the fall weather I'm making chicken vegetable soup.”

“And my regular weekly tomato pasta sauce with last week's smoked brisket, plus Italian sausage and meatballs.”

“Braised short ribs in the brazer since I can't smoke them.”

“My wife asked who am I cooking for...empty nest problems,” wrote Dangelo.

Fabulous Foodie, Kristin Hurley Baker has submitted two great meals for you to consider.

”Spicy, crispy shrimp with sticky rice” pictured below.

Kristin Hurley Baker photo. Kristin Hurley Baker photo. loading...

Here’s a second great dish from Kristin:

Kristin Hurley Baker photo. Kristin Hurley Baker photo. loading...

Kristin made the above dish, “Cheesy Shrimp and Grits,” a Bobby Flay recipe.

Now, that’s comfort food on a torrential rainy weekend!

Jennifer Golden Weber submitted “chili.”

Rick Santoro wrote me earlier to suggest this great topic … calling it "go to home made comfort food for bad weather days"

Rick suggested, Best chicken matzoh ball or dumpling soup.”

Rick wasn’t done just yet snd also added:

“Biscuits and Gravy or Homemade Waffles for breakfast … Turkey or Roast Beef Panini or Triple Decker BLT for lunch.” I second the Rick Santoro emotion.

Elizabeth Hoster submitted ”Chicken & Dumplings.”

Margie Hurley made me very hungry with her awesome list of comfort foods:

“Stewed Chicken and dumplings with bisquick as the dumplings. “And, chili.”

Margie Hurley photo. Margie Hurley photo. loading...

Here’s Margie’s fabulous chili:

Margie Hurley photo. Margie Hurley photo. loading...

Here is Rob Hurley’s luscious lasagna:

Rob Hurley photo. Rob Hurley photo. loading...

Here is Dan Greenberg’s - “Moms Chicken Parm.” It looks fantastic.

Dan Greenberg photo. Dan Greenberg photo. loading...

His Honor, The Great J.E. Isman wrote us:

”Chili ...ice cream ... pizza ... cookies ... cupcakes.”

Sounds like very comfortable food.

LH Lauriello (Lauren) votes for “Buttered noodles with locatelli cheese.”

John Porter picks “Chicken n dumplins.”

For Dave Garner It’s “Chicken bean vegetable soup with dumplings and crusty Italian bread.”

Juliet Monfardini McDevitt wrote that “Bob said Pot Roast, chili and chicken soup from scratch.”

Richard Sless is “Scooping shrimp all day.” Here’s the evidence below:

Richard Sless photo. Richard Sless photo. loading...

Janet Kaploniak Sadowski says “Chicken pot pie or meatballs in spaghetti sauce, and home made crepes to make manicotti!” I say … yum.

Kevin Crosson likes “Turkey breast and stuffing” and I say there’s nothing wrong with that.

Terri Bruenning Hudson, “Crockpot meals.”

Mick Ebert

Couldn’t decide, he had many great suggestions, saying “I have so many it's hard to choose. I just made a large pot of New England Clam Chowder.”

“I use only fresh little neck clams with a heavy cream base. I also love a nice thick Oyster stew or a She Crab soup (similar to the old Bush's rest),” said Ebert.

Rick Hitchen Write us one word … “Wine.”

Domenic Cappella Jr., expanded it to two words: “Crown Royal.”

Jo Ann Daly’s go to on a rainy day is “Pasta Fagioli,” which I just love.

Ellen Testa shared the comfort of “Making a Carrot Cake for my husband's birthday.”

I hope that you have enjoyed this rainy day, comfort food Palooza, submitted by your fellow listeners and readers

As always, leave you with a hearty …

Bon appétit.

Below, please enjoy two wonderful photo galleries consisting of reader cell phone photos of their favorite meals and another gallery of the best meals available in Atlantic County, New Jersey.

Atlantic City Area Readers Submit Cell Photos Of Favorite Meals Gallery Credit: Harry Hurley