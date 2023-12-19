3 Teens Missing From Psychiatric Treatment Facility in Camden, NJ
Authorities in Camden County are asking for your help locating three teenagers who have been reported missing from a psychiatric treatment facility in Camden.
The trio attended the Capital Academy on the 1700 block of Mount Ephraim Avenue in Camden.
Per their website, that facility, "contracts with The Children System of Care (CSOC) under the auspices of the NJ Department of Children and Families (DCF), to provide the necessary services for youth under their care."
Further,
Students admitted to Capital Academy have experienced traumatic events in their lives that require Clinical interventions. Students typically have a history of abuse and neglect, trauma, failures in other programs, limited personal success and clinical diagnoses that require out of home placement.
Faiyon Williams
16-year-old Faiyon Williams is described as a Black male, 5’ 8” tall, 200 pounds, with brown eyes, and black hair.
He was last seen wearing light-colored jeans, a white hoodie, and white Nike Air Jordan sneakers.
Police say he is known to frequent Newark.
Jayden Rivera
17-year-old Jayden Rivera is a Black male, 5’ 6”, 160 pounds, with brown eyes, and black hair.
Police say he was last seen wearing black sweatpants, a black hoodie, and black sneakers.
He is known to frequent Bayonne.
Semaj Hollis
16-year-old Semaj Hollis is also a Black male, 5’ 6”, 160 pounds, with brown eyes, and black hair.
He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black sweatpants, and black Nike Air Jordan sneakers.
He is known to frequent Plainfield.
Help Police
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Faiyon Williams, Jayden Rivera, and/or Semaj Hollis is asked to call the Camden County Police Department's tip line at (856) 757-7042. You may remain anonymous.
