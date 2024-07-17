A South Jersey man has been arrested on child porn-related charges.

Gregory Chesko of Burlington Township, NJ, arrested

The Burlington County Prosecutor's Office says 35-year-old Gregory Chesko of Burlington Township is facing second-degree distribution of child sexual abuse material (CSAM), second-degree possession of CSAM with intent to distribute, and third-degree possession of CSAM.

An investigation began after authorities received a tip from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children concerning Chesko's alleged online activities.

Officials say they determined "Chesko had sent multiple CSAM images and videos from his phone using an instant messaging application. The investigation further revealed that electronic devices belonging to Chesko that were seized during the execution of a search warrant at his residence contained CSAM."

He was taken into custody Monday at his home and lodged in the Burlington County Jail pending an initial court appearance. The case will now be prepared for presentation to a grand jury for possible indictment.

The investigation was conducted by the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office's High-tech Crimes Unit, the Burlington Township Police Department, the New Jersey State Police, and United States Homeland Security Investigations – Cherry Hill Office.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.