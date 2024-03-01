Big restaurant chain abruptly closes busy New Jersey location after 20 years

In a case of "here today, gone tomorrow," a big national restaurant chain has closed one of its busy locations in a bustling New Jersey city after nearly twenty years.

Not an Easy Business

Most people know that the restaurant business is brutal.

Consider this: the National Restaurant Association says only about 20% of restaurants are successful — 60% fail in their first year and 80% fail within five years of opening.

So even with every person on the planet having to eat at some point, there is a 4-in-5 chance that the trendy, new eatery that you just discovered will be gone within a handful of years.

Typical menu at a diner in NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman

2023 Was Tough

2023 was an extremely tough year for restaurants in the Garden State.

Restaurants of all shapes and sizes shut down — coffee shops, mom-and-pop establishments, fast food restaurants, long-running national sit-down chains, and even diners have disappeared.

Yes, diners in New Jersey aren't even on safe ground.

And so far, 2024 isn't looking much better.

Gone Fishin'

Published reports say Bonefish Grill just off Route 3 right behind the Eastern Spur of the New Jersey Turnpike in Secaucus has abruptly closed for good.

Bonefish Grill in Secaucus NJ has closed - Photo: Google Maps

How abruptly?

According to patch.com, the staff was informed last Friday, February 23rd, that the eatery would be closing that night.

The following Monday, patch.com had this account:

Workers in front of the building said they have been instructed to remove all Bonefish logos. There is a large dumpster in front of the restaurant that is currently being filled with tables and chairs from inside. The dumpster also smells like fish.

Perhaps we should be thankful it's not August and the smell of fish in a dumpster wasn't made worse by 90-degree temperatures.

One of Dozens to Close

Yahoo Finance reports this particular Bonefish Grill location was just one of many closed by its parent company, Bloomin' Brands, on that fateful Friday.

That group owns Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill, and Fleming’s restaurants across the country.

Carrabba's Egg Harbor Township - Photo: Chris Coleman/Townsquare Media

Other Bonefish Grill Locations Remain Open in NJ

Fans of Bonefish Grill in the area won't have to travel too far to still have their favorite meals. Locations in Paramus, Pine Brook, and Iselin remain open.

