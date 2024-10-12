Beyond Phenomenal Halloween Decorations in Margate, NJ (Photos)

On my way home from my own tour of Atlantic City and the impact of the Stockton University Atlantic City campus, I decided to drive through the entire Downbeach.

I’m so glad that I did.

On Pembroke and Ventnor Avenues in Margate, I came across the most amazing Halloween decorations ever.

The photos do not nearly do justice to how amazing this home looks.

I met the owner, Ari Goldberger. His passion for decorating his beautiful home for Halloween is at a level that I have not seen before.

Ari told me about the “Disney World-like” reaction that he regularly receives from people who stop by to enjoy his hard work.

There are many elements inside the home that you cannot see from the outside.

The side of the home is also fully decorated, see below:

Harry Hurley photo. Harry Hurley photo. loading...

Ari’s attention to detail is phenomenal. There is also an elaborate sound system that plays appropriate Halloween elements.

Ari’s theme this year is “Circus Bezerkus.”

The title fits when you see his much is going on with the countless, elaborate decorations and animatronics.

I have been told by one of Ari’s workers how wonderful the decorations look at night.

I cannot wait to take my family to see Ari’s wonderful home and the over-the-top, spectacular Halloween decorations.

There is literally so much to look at that it is impossible to take it all in with one glance.

You have to look at sections in order to properly take it all in.

While I was there, I also saw a great former colleague and friend of mine … Bill Lynskey, who is a talented owner of his own DJ, Weddings, Parties and Corporate Events business.

It was great to see Bill.

Ari Goldberger was so nice to visit with.

The photos below are spectacular … however, it is important to note that Ari’s beautiful home shows even better than the camera is able to capture.

Please enjoy the photos below.

