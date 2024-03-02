While the drive between Philadelphia and Atlantic City isn't necessarily a long one (except when a zillion people are on the Expressway during a summertime weekend), you often get hungry and want a quick bite to eat.

Sure, there's always the Farley Service Plaza on the Expressway if you want a burger and fries from a national fast-food chain, but what if you want something local and unique?

We have assembled a list of the 14 best mom-and-pop restaurants between Philadelphia and Atlantic City.

Atlantic City Expressway sign

Our Criteria

Now, chances are, you aren't going to suddenly get hungry within 5 or 10 minutes of leaving either city, so we excluded restaurants in those immediate areas.

The restaurants that are below are within a roughly 10 to 15-minute drive along or just off of the 42 Freeway, the Black or White Horse Pikes, and the Atlantic City Expressway, between about Blackwood and Galloway.

Best Restaurants between Philadelphia PA and Atlantic City NJ

We covered any number of food possibilities, whether you want some scrapple for breakfast, you want to hit a diner for a little bit of everything, pizza for lunch, or some amazing cuisine while you sit down and enjoy a long dinner.

Going to or from the Jersey Shore? The 14 best restaurants between Philadelphia and Atlantic City The next time you're hungry between Philly and AC, check out these great mom-and-pop restaurants that are just a few minutes off of major highways. Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman

