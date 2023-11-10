Smoke 'em if you got 'em, I suppose.

A popular website that covers pot and pot-related news in the Garden State has released its list of the best spots to smoke marijuana.

Before I continue, allow me to make this disclaimer: I don't smoke pot nor do I have anything against people who do; I'm rather neutral on the subject. However, my writing about marijuana is like writing about two cricket teams facing off -- I can maybe follow the action but I'm still an outsider looking in.

With that said, editors at headynj.com are out with their rankings of the best places where you should be able to enjoy your stash in public.

Key word: should.

New Jersey is a beautiful place to smoke weed.

While I'm not entirely schooled on all of the marijuana laws in New Jersey, headynj.com seems to indicate a bit of caution should be exercised. Their comments frequently mention things like, "You’re not likely to get arrested," or "You’re not likely to get caught."

So, as always, be aware of how these areas enforce marijuana laws, and let's dive in...

#3 - Asbury Park

With a trendy arts and music scene, Asbury Park ranked third in the state. They said,

It’s a happening place, which might make it hard to not get caught if it’s a busy day. A cooler day in November might be a good time to go discreetly. . . . But it still retains the vibe of a place where people appreciate the nuances of cannabis.

#2 - Liberty State Park, Jersey City

What's better than catching a glimpse of the Statue of Liberty? Apparently, smoking weed while looking at the Statue of Liberty.

Liberty State Park is a great place to smoke weed. You can see the Statue of Liberty when you’re by the water.

#1 - Atlantic City Boardwalk

The 150-year-old Atlantic City Boardwalk, according to headynj.com, is the best place to smoke pot.

AC is definitely a town known for being a place to party. They have also been a very pro-cannabis city for some time.

This I can speak of from personal experience: if you take a stroll along the Atlantic City Boardwalk during any day or night when the weather is warm, you will smell pot in every direction that you turn.

