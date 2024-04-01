The Atlantic County Sheriff's Office has announced the arrests of 13 more people on various charges and/or warrants.

Atlantic County Sheriff Joseph O’Donoghue has been using social media platforms more and more recently to highlight his agency's aggressive approach to those with outstanding warrants.

Included with the last batch of names was this statement: "If you have a warrant, TURN YOURSELF IN NOW. We are coming for you. You can not hide..."

How to Surrender in Atlantic County, NJ

Those wishing to level-up with the law can call (609) 909-7200 for more information or surrender at the sheriff's office at 4997 Unami Blvd. in Mays Landing.

Recent Arrests in Atlantic County, NJ

March 15:​ Ronald J. Fryer, 25, Tuckerton — Superior Court warrant for criminal mischief and hindering

March 15: John J. Hughes, 40, Atlantic City — non-support in the amount of $11,616.29

March 18: Khawar D. Alam, 27, Hamilton — 2 municipal warrants issued by Atlantic City Joint totaling $3,000

March 18: Adrian L. Wilson, Jr., 35, Atlantic City — non-support in the amount of $21,941.70

March 19: Hector Gonzalez, 49, Mullica — non-support in the amount of $1,666.51

March 19: Rachael S. Kirkpatrick, 28, Atlantic City — 3 Superior Court warrants for criminal trespassing, wandering, and possession of CDS

March 20: Jonathan Torresaldana, 29, Pleasantville — Superior Court warrant for burglary

March 21: Lewis B. Wilkerson, 32, Atlantic City — municipal warrant issued by County Central in the amount of $750

March 22: Robert C. Lang, 40, Pleasantville — 3 Superior Court warrants for hindering, burglary, theft, criminal mischief, and prohibited weapons

March 22: Girberto Valentin, 54, Pleasantville — municipal warrant issued by Atlantic City Joint in the amount of $1,000

March 26: Alfredo Bonilla, 29, Ventnor — municipal warrant issued by County Central in the amount of $1,500

March 26: Matthew A. Macomber, 57, Ventnor — non-support in the amount of $13,229.14

March 28: Aldo Passalacqua, 41, Pleasantville — municipal warrant issued by Atlantic City Joint in the amount of $1,500

Arrests are a matter of public record and the listed names were posted to Facebook by the Atlantic County Sheriff's Office. As always, the public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.