Atlantic City, NJ NightClub Featured Icons For More Than 40 Years

It was one of the most popular nightclubs and supper clubs on the entire East Coast from the 1930’s, until it burned down in 1973.

It was owned and operated by the legendary Paul “Skinny” D’Amato.

It was known as “The Five” or “The 500 Club,” located at 6 Missouri Avenue in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

On a nightly basis, D’Amato delivered the biggest names in show business, including:

Frank Sinatra

Dean Martin & Jerry Lewis

Sammy Davis, Jr.

The Will Mastin Trio

Jimmy Durante

Eartha Kitt

Patti Page

Sophie Tucker

The Jackie Paris Trio

Milton Berle

Nat King Cole

Liberace

The above Who’s Who collection of celebrities are only a partial listing of the iconic acts booked regularly by D’Amato.

The star acts performed in the Vermilion Room.

The main bar area was well known for its black and white zebra-patterned wallpaper, along with an indoor waterfall and artificial flowers.

An electrical fire in 1973 caused more than $ 1.5 million in damages.

From then until D’Amato’s death in 1974, there was always talk about bringing The 500 Club back.

It never happened.

About The 500 Club, Frank Sinatra said:

”Everybody's career jumped a little higher and a little faster because of the 500 Club.”

Sinatra hit a slump in his career during the 1940’s. D’Amato kept Sinatra’s career alive during this downturn.

In the 1950’s when Sinatra’s career once again soared … D’Amato posted signs that read:

“He’s Back.”

Sinatra was so big in show business that those two words are all that had to be said. Everyone knew that it meant Frank Sinatra is back.

Sinatra performed at The 500 Club from the 1940’s through 1960’s … regularly doing 4 shows per-night.

It’s reported that Sinatra waived his fee because of his gratitude to D’Amato.

Jerry Lewis described The 500 Club as “nightclub paradise.”

D’Amato is credited with creating the comedic partnership of Dean Martin & Jerry Lewis on July 25,1946.

This famed partnership lasted for one decade.

SOURCE : The 500 Club Facebook Page.

