An Atlantic City man who shot a man in the head on the boardwalk in the summer of 2022 is expected to get only three years in prison after pleading guilty to charges.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says on Wednesday, 20-year-old Wesley Briscoe pleaded guilty to the following charges:

Second-degree aggravated assault

Fourth-degree pointing a firearm

Fourth-degree hindering his own apprehension

Under the terms of his plea agreement, Briscoe is expected to be sentenced to an aggregate term of three years in state prison; he could be released on parole in as little as 31 months.

Authorities say during the early morning hours of July 9th, 2022, a 20-year-old man was shot in the head on the boardwalk at Montpelier Avenue in Atlantic City.

Through surveillance footage and witness statements, investigators determined that Briscoe committed the shooting after riding his bicycle to the boardwalk.

Under oath during his guilty plea hearing, Briscoe admitted to hiding his clothing after the shooting to avoid detection by police.

Briscoe remains detained in the Atlantic County Justice Facility pending sentencing in April.

