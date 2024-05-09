An Atlantic City man is facing charges after police say he assaulted his ex-girlfriend, threatened to kill her, and then locked her in a crawl space.

Gary Lockel of Atlantic City, NJ, Arrested

54-year-old Gary Lockel has been charged with the following:

Criminal restraint

Terroristic threats

Simple assault

Obstruction of justice

Unlawful possession of a weapon

The Atlantic City Police Department says last Friday afternoon, their officers responded to the 1400 block of Absecon Boulevard after receiving a call about a woman who was being held against her will and fearing for her life.

1400 block of Absecon Blvd in Atlantic City NJ 1400 block of Absecon Blvd in Atlantic City NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

A third party was providing information to a 9-1-1 dispatcher that the woman had been forced into a crawl space by Lockel and was not allowed out.

At the scene, authorities say Lockel refused orders from officers to exit an apartment.

After communication broke down, and fearing for the safety of the victim, cops made entry and arrested Lockel, who was allegedly beginning to barricade himself inside, without incident.

The victim was found and treated at the scene by medical personnel for minor injuries.

An investigation determined that Lockel and the victim had previously been engaged in a dating relationship. Lockel threw an object at the victim, hitting her in the face and he threatened to kill her, according to officials.

Lockel was remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.