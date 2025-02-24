Atlantic City, NJ Boat Show: One of The Biggest & Best [Photos]

Just like the recent world class Atlantic City, New Jersey Pool and Spa Show … The Atlantic City Boat Show is one of the biggest and best shows of its kind in America.

We have obtained some exclusive photos (see photo gallery directly below) of the set-up that is currently taking place in advance of this Wednesday, February 26, 2025 through Sunday, March 2, 2025 at The Atlantic City Convention Center.

The Atlantic City Boat Show 2025 is literally one-stop masterclass event to shop for boats, accessories and on-the-water events.

There will be hundreds of hosts on display, featuring great diversity, resulting in something available for all tastes.

Interactive boating exhibits for the whole family will be available.

We have also learned that John and Laura Gowdy are on hand and creating one of their sand sculpture masterpieces. Our photo gallery below will provide you with the first sneak peek of what The Gowdy’s are presently creating for exhibitors to be able to r joy at the show.

The Gowdy’s are amongst the world’s most prolific and respected sand sculptors. Their talent and attention to detail is extraordinary.

An estimated 40,000 people are expected to attend … generating a projected 572 room nights … resulting in an estimated $ 8,624,120 in economic impact.

The Atlantic City Boat Show is do big that it takes tte size of eight-and-a-half football fields to display all of the boats that will be on display, featuring some of the newest boats on the market today.

IMPORTANT NOTE:

The 10th Annual Captain's Table VIP Reception to be Held at Discover Boating Atlantic City Boat Show will take place this Thursday, February 27, 2025.

“The Community Food Bank of New Jersey - Southern Branch, along with its member charity, Let Us Eat, Please, Inc., is once again hosting the Captain's Table Reception at the Discover Boating Atlantic City Boat Show. delicious food, cocktails, and a lavish array of desserts will be held at the Atlantic City Convention Center on Thursday, February 27, 2025 from 6-8pm. This year's show marks the 50th anniversary of the Community Foodbank of New Jersey, making it an extra special celebration. More than 20 local top chefs from across Southern New Jersey will be serving guests their most popular dishes” said Lisa Johnson, from Lisa Johnson Communications.

The VIP Reception tickets will include entrance to this year's boat show all day on February 27, 2025.

Below, is a photo gallery of boats, The Gowdy’s sand sculpture and more with thanks to John Devlin, who we are partnering with regarding the Atlantic City Boat Show.

Below, are some awesome Atlantic City area food and beverage photos:

SOURCE: Visit Atlantic City, Lisa Johnson Communications & John Devlin (photos).