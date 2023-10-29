Atlantic City, NJ Area Amusement Park Became Real Life Apartments

There was a magical decade when a wonderful amusement park existed in the Atlantic City, New Jersey area … specifically in Egg Harbor Township.

The iconic amusement park was called Adventure Village.

It was the vision of great man named Fred Warner, who was affectionately called “The Mayor of Adventure Village,” (see below).

Lynn Wood photo. Lynn Wood photo. loading...

From 1959 to 1969, the Adventure Village amusement park operated during the summer months.

Our family just loved it. The overall theme, the different shows and various rides were all fabulous.

It was a real experience.

Lynn Wood, “Mayor” Fred’s Daughter provided us with this clear and concise time line of Adventure Village and what happened to it after it closed … because it did have a second, unexpected life.

It was located on the Black Horse Pike between Storybook Land and Zaberers in the McKee City section of the township, (Egg Harbor Township). The park was created by owner Fred Warner, builder from the mainline . He sold the rides in 1969 and turned the buildings into apartments which he rented out, mostly to professors from Atlantic Community College. He then sold the property in 1979, moving to Port Republic. The new owners kept the buildings as apartments until Auto Lenders bought the property in 2008.

Right before Auto Lenders took ownership of the property and tore all of the iconic buildings down, my brother Don and I went to Adventure Village one last time … because we knew that the wrecking ball was coming and it was the last time that we would see this legendary footprint before it would be gone forever.

See below, as Don took some precious photographs that will serve to memorialize this amusement park that has left indelible memories for so many people in Southern New Jersey and beyond.

Do You Remember Adventure Village in EHT? Gallery Credit: Harry Hurley

10 Things I am Extremely Grateful For in Atlantic County 10 Things I am Extremely Grateful For in Atlantic County Gallery Credit: Harry Hurley