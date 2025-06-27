An Atlantic City man faces life in prison for a murder back in 2021.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says on Friday, a jury convicted 49-year-old Umar Abdullah on charges of first-degree murder, second-degree unlawful possession of a handgun, and second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

A judge also found him guilty of first-degree unlawful possession of a weapon by a prior offender and second-degree certain persons not to have weapons.

Details of the 2021 Shooting

At around 4:00 on the morning of October 10, 2021, Atlantic City Police Department officers and Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office detectives responded to the Cassino Hotel boarding house on South Georgia Avenue in the Ducktown section of Atlantic City in response to a man who had been shot.

Cassino Hotel in Atlantic City NJ as seen in 2019 - Photo: Google Maps

First responders attempted to save the life of the victim, 35-year-old Mark Wright of Atlantic City, who was shot three times. Their efforts were unsuccessful.

Authorities say an investigation uncovered surveillance footage that showed Abdullah exit his apartment on the second floor of the Cassino Hotel with a handgun and he fired four shots at the victim before fleeing.

Umar Abdullah of Atlantic City NJ - Photo: Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office

How Police Tracked Down Abdullah

A warrant was issued for Abdullah's arrest, and after a five-week search, he was located at a home in Egg Harbor City and taken into custody.

Abdullah potentially faces life in prison when he is sentenced on August 5th.

The State was represented at trial by Executive Assistant Prosecutor Rick McKelvey and Assistant Prosecutor Brooke Melissa Hoffner.

