Atlantic City Mayor Sad Strategy In Criminal Trial: Blame His Child

The prosecution is well into the process of presenting its criminal case against the Mayor of Atlantic City, New Jersey. They may finish their case by the end of tomorrow.

Marty Small Defense Strategy Is Tragic

We won’t know how the Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small criminal defense strategy plays out until the jury makes its will known with their verdict.

However, defense attorney Lou Barbone and Marty Small have decided to employ a risky strategy of blaming Small’s minor child for everything.

Risky Strategy, Unless …

They perfectly thread the needle. If the jury concludes that a legitimate victim has been re-victimized during this trial … it will not end well for Marty Small.

Where Is Ed Jacobs?

No offense intended towards Lou Barbone … but, Ed Jacobs is THE GOAT.

His presence in the court would be felt by all … including the 12 most important people in the courtroom … the jury!

Where is Ed Jacobs?

The Criminal Charges

Marty Small is facing serious criminal charges, as follows:

2nd degree endangering the welfare of a child.

3rd degree aggravated assault

3rd degree terroristic threats

witness tampering

Previous Small Trial Judge Bernard DeLury

Here is what New Jersey Superior Court Judge Bernard DeLury wrote previously about Marty and La'Quetta Small, when he denied their desperate motion to dismiss all of the criminal charges that they currently face:

The conduct captured in the video and audio recordings of the treatment of J.S. at the hands of her parents obtained by the State clearly provide a basis for a prosecution under the endangerment statute, wrote Judge DeLury.

All It Takes Is One

Marty Small does not need all 12 jurors to find him not guilty to prevail.

All Small needs is one juror to side with him and he wins.

New Jersey politics being what it is … a hung jury will likely end this matter once and for all … as it will give the state cover to let it wither on the vine.

Here Are The Various Players

