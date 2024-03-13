An Ocean County man is headed to prison in connection to a drunk driving crash in 2020 that seriously injured a woman who is still recovering from her injuries.

William Andujar of Whiting, NJ, Sentenced

On Friday, 52-year-old William Andujar of Whiting was sentenced to four years in state prison after pleading guilty to an aggravated assault charge.

It was back on the evening of November 2nd, 2020, when two vehicles crashed along West Pinewald Keswick Road in Berkeley Township.

An investigation revealed that Andujar, who was traveling westbound in a 2010 Honda CRV, crashed into a 2003 Hyundai Elantra being driven by 44-year-old Susan Ewing of South Toms River from behind.

West Pinewald Keswick Road in Berkeley Township NJ - Photo: Google Maps

The impact forced both vehicles off the roadway into a wooded area.

Ewing, who was airlifted to a hospital, was seriously injured in the crash and authorities say she is still recovering from her injuries.

Andujar, while at a medical center for treatment of injuries, had a sample of his blood taken, which "indicated that Andujar had a Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) of .18 percent," which was well above the .08 legal limit for alcohol consumption, along with a "significant quantity of methadone in [his] system."

Arrested and Charged in 2020

On November 24th, 2020, Andujar was arrested and charged with assault by automobile. An additional charge of aggravated assault was filed the following month as an investigation continues.

He has been lodged in the Ocean County Jail since his arrest.

Andujar will be required to serve 85% of his term, or about 3 ½ years, before becoming eligible for parole.

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer thanked the Berkeley Township and South Toms River Police Departments and the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office for their work in this case.